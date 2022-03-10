Dua Lipa's ex-boyfriend Isaac Carew is dating Nell Tiger Free.

The 35-year-old former model - who split from the 'New Rules' hitmaker in 2019 - is loving his blossoming new romance with the 'Game of Thrones' actress, and he revealed he took the 22-year-old star on a date.

Speaking to the Eden Confidential column in the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: "We're official now.

"I took her on a date to a nice restaurant and we had fun."

Nell - who was born in Kingston upon Thames in London and played Myrcella Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series - now lives in New York, but Isaac insisted he has no plans of moving to the US.

He added: "Long distance is nothing to me because we're talking all the time and use FaceTime. London is home to me. Maybe she'll come to the UK."

Isaac previously dated Dua from 2013 until early 2017, when they split before reconciling in January 2018, and then breaking up again the following year.

Shortly after their relationship ended, Dua started dating Anwar Hadid, but their romance got put on hold in December 2021 after two years together.

As reported at the time, the couple are said to have decided to spent "time apart" to "figure things out".

A source told PEOPLE magazine: "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now."

In January 2021, Dua had said she was "very comfortable" in their relationship.

She insisted: "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others."

She later explained that the pair were intentionally "quite private".

She said: "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.

"I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."