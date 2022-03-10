Rebel Wilson will celebrate 'James Bond' and 'Harry Potter' at the BAFTAs.

The 42-year-old actress is fronting the annual ceremony for the British Academy Film and Television Awards this Sunday (13.03.22) and promised fans that the night would be a "big party" after 'No Time To Die' became the latest installment in the iconic 007 film series, while the magical movie franchise marked its 20th anniversary late last year.

Appearing on Thursday's episode (10.03.22) of ITV's 'This Morning', she said: "I have presented awards at the BAFTAs before and it’s gone pretty well… but it’s hard when you’re the host because you’re in charge of the whole show and you’ve got the whole responsibility, so I don’t know whether they were wise asking me!

"But I want to be a good host and I want everyone to have a good time because we’ve got massive stars coming…we are also celebrating 'Bond' at the BAFTAs. Dame Shirley Bassey is going to be singing with a 'Bond' banger! 'Harry Potter' is twenty… there’s so much to celebrate.

"Sunday is going to be a big party."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star was appearing during a special segment on the daytime show when host Alison Hammond jokingly asked whether she would like to "Bond" with 007 star Daniel Craig, with Rebel hoping that - despite him being married to 'Black Widow' star Rachel Weisz - she might get away with some "cheeky flirting."

Alison teased: "I heard you want to bond with Daniel Craig, is that right?"

Rebel quipped: “Well.. shall we make that public? I think he is married technically… I can still do a little cheeky flirt or something?"

The 'Bridesmaids' actress was then handed a BAFTA statue by Alison and joked that she would "do an acceptance rap" as a speech if she ever won one.

'This Morning' airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.