Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments.

The Serbian tennis star remains unvaccinated against coronavirus and is not permitted to enter the United States.

Djokovic had been included in the draw for both events but confirmed on social media that he was unlikely to have any part.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said on Instagram: "While I was automatically listed in the @bnpparibasopen and @miamiopen draw, I knew, given the entry requirements to the US, it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel there.

"But as international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) confirmed today that regulations are not changing which means I will not be playing in the US."

Djokovic has confirmed that he is willing to sacrifice the chance for more tennis glory than be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serb was deported from the Australian Open in January and confirmed that he will sit out of tournaments such as Wimbledon due to his stance on the jab as he wants freedom over what to put into his body.

Djokovic said: "I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."