Xbox has announced a mentoring programme to make a career in gaming more accessible for women.

The Microsoft-owned gaming brand wants to see more women involved in the industry, and on International Women's Day (08.03.22), a new programme was unveiled "aimed at partnering women in gaming careers across Xbox’s diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent."

The mentorship will offer "valuable 1:1 coaching sessions with key leaders."

Further details will be made available later this month.

Louise O’Connor, executive producer at Rare, commented: “Mentorship and leading from a place of empathy encourages a culture of women uplifting and supporting other women, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.

“It is in this spirit of mentorship that we hope to see more women become part of the games industry so that they can see themselves as the hero in the games they play and in their own lives."

According to ESA, 30% of video game developers identify as women, while 45 per cent of gamers identify as women.

There is also very little representation of female characters in games.