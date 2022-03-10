HBO Max has commissioned 'The Penguin' as a limited series.

The series will star Colin Farrell as the titular villain following on from his star turn in the box office smash 'The Batman', with the show executive produced by the film's director Matt Reeves, alongside Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who will write and serve as showrunner.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said: “We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before.

"It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Farrell said in a statement he "couldn't be more excited" about returning to his villainous role for "madness and mayhem".

He added: “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

The news just days after it was revealed a planned prequel series that "wasn't going to be a Batman story" had been scrapped altogether, according to 'The Batman' director Reeves.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the ‘Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, He said: "One thing that we're not doing that I was gonna do… So, there's the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that.

"It wasn't going to be a Batman story. It was going to be about this corrupt cop, and it was going to be about how the worst gang in Gotham were the GCPD. And [Bruce] would have touched paths with [Commissioner] Gordon. It would have been someone to measure him against, but it would be a battle for his soul."