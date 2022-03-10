Priyanka Chopra has invested in a vegan ice cream company.

The 39-year-old actress - who has been married to former Disney star Nick Jonas 29, since 2018 - took to Instagram to tell her 75 million followers she has teamed up with plant-based ice cream brand Cosmic Bliss.

Alongside an image of the ice cream pots, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "When your new investment is literally a #snack (sic)"

The image posted on her social media account revealed several tubs of the frozen treat with various flavours, including strawberry, lemon shortbread, peanut butter bliss, twisted cookie dough, and sweet cherry amaretto.

Former 'Game of Thrones' star Priyanka had previously taken to Instagram to share a post showcasing inspirational women in Ukraine in celebration of International Women's Day.

She wrote: "They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world.. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world.

"I thank you for your tireless dedication. On a day meant to honor women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me.

"These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay (sic)"

The news of Priyanka's investment comes just shortly after the 'Quantico' star and the 'Burnin' Up' hitmaker welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January 2022, who remained in hospital after arriving 12 weeks early.

At the time, Priyanka wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask

for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. (sic)"