Rupert Grint says his one-year-old daughter Wednesday “already” has a ‘Harry Potter’ wand.

The 33-year-old actor - who shares his 21-month-old daughter with the ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ star Georgia Groome - has wasted no time in showing his kid the movie franchise that made him famous.

While appearing on ‘The Tonight Show' on Wednesday (09.03.22), Rupert told host Jimmy Fallon: “I’ve already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and PEZ dispenser with my head on it.”

The ‘Servant’ star also gave a progress report on his daughter’s development, spilling Wednesday loves expressing her “opinions” and has a bit of a potty mouth.

Rupert told Jimmy: “She’s speaking. She’s talking. She’s got opinions. She says dada, she says mama. And also, F-word came pretty quick.”

About where she got her love of swearing, he explained: "She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I'm doing my lines for [Servant] and my character says the F-word a lot. And now she just says it whenever she's excited."

The pair also talked about Rupert’s first glimpse he gave of Wednesday, which also marked his Instagram debut in November 2021.

The caption on selfie of the father-daughter duo, Rupert wrote: “Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Of his decision, the Apple TV+ star shared how he “resisted joining Instagram for a long time” because he believed “it just didn’t go with his my personality,” before labelling himself “quite a shy person”.

After Jimmy asked if he was “good on Instagram, Rupert said: “No, I’m terrible. Just - it’s really hard. Like, I never know what to post.”

Last month, Rupert gushed about how being a dad was “great”.

He said: "It's amazing how [fatherhood] completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great".