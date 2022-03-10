Chrishell Stause doesn't want “unsolicited” naked photos.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star got revenge on a follower - who sent an unwelcome photo of his manhood via Instagram - by telling on him to his mother.

The 40-year-old reality television personality wrote on her Instagram Story: “PSA: I don’t love opening DM’s to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES) So I sent it to a guys [sic] mom today.”

Chrishell added: “(Respectfully used “[poop emoji]” to cover some for her sake,” before revealing how she had figured out who she was.

She said: “He had tagged her for International Women’s Day soooooo please don’t send those to me.”

The former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant promised not to publicly “post them” but said she would tattle on them to the important women in their lives.

Chrishell said: “I won’t post them. But I will send them to your mom or your sister or your wife or gf.”

In January, the former soap star - who recently broke up with the co-star and boss on the Netflix reality show Jason Oppenheim, 44 - shared how it she was “hoping” to date someone outside of the world of entertainment but admitted was “hard” to stick to this rule

Chrishell said: "It is a little hard because living in this world that ends up being the people that you meet.

"But a hundred percent every time a friend is like 'oh, I'd love you to meet my friend,' that's the first thing I say."

Chrishell - who was previously married to ‘This is Us’ star Justin Hartley - knows it's “a bit limited in Los Angeles”.

She added: "I'm really hoping to be paired with someone that is not in the industry but you know, you're not always in charge of who you meet because it's a bit limited in Los Angeles, but that's the goal."