Disney has stopped all operations it has in Russia following the “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine.

The entertainment giant has now temporarily halted “all other businesses in Russia'' after they decided not to release “theatrical films” in the country following the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordering troops to invade Ukraine on 24 February.

In a statement, they said: "Last week, after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we announced that we were pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia and reviewing the rest of our businesses there.”

The House of Mouse justified their decision “given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis,” which includes the shelling of civilians, such as a maternity hospital in the eastern city of Mariupol, a potential war crime.

The statement continued: “We are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.”

The conglomerate plans to “pause immediately” some of their practices but others - such as “product licensing” - will be less instant.

They said: Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others – such as linear channels and some content and product licensing – will take time given contractual complexities.”

Despite the pull out, Disney claim their “dedicated colleagues” will keep their jobs and they intend to work with people on the ground to assist refugees as it is estimated more than two million people have fled the violence.

The statement concluded: “Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees.”

Other multinational corporations- such as Amazon, Netflix - have also limited their operations in the country after the war - which has led to hundreds of deaths - began three weeks ago.