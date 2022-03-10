Celine Dion will celebrate 20 years of her ‘A New Day has Come’ album.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker has made all four music videos connected to the "incredible" record - which includes ‘A New Day Has Come’, ‘I’m Alive’, and ‘Goodbye’s (The Saddest Word) - to celebrate the two decade anniversary.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 53-year-old singer's team wrote: "This month, Celine's 'A New Day Has Come' album is turning 20! All four official music videos from that incredible album are now available in HD! Want to see how they look? - Team Celine,” underneath a sneak peak from the newly restored title track.

The album - which was the former French-Canadian teen idol’s seventh sung in entirely English - was dropped on 22 March 2002, which marked a year since the 2001 birth of her son Rene-Charles, now 21, who she had with her late husband Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 after being married to the ‘Taking Chances’ hitmaker for 21 years. The couple also had twin boys Nelson and Eddy, now 11.

The milestone comes as the former Eurovision competitor shared she needed to be “patient” before putting on her rescheduled tour dates - which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic - due health problems.

In January, Celine said: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.”

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."