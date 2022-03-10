Emily Blunt loves her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci’s “immaculate” style.

The 39-year-old actress adores her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ co-star - who she introduced to her sister Felicity after they starred together in the 2006 David Frankel movie - because she has “never seen him in his socks” ever.

Emily told PEOPLE magazine that the 61-year-old actor is “always looking immaculate head to toe."

She quipped: "Never seen him in his socks in my life.”

The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ star - who has two daughters eight-year-old Hazel and five-year-old Violet with actor John Krasinski, 42 - also loves how he copes in the morning with hard nights with just coffee.

Emily said: "I love that Stan starts each day walking into the kitchen ... going 'Ah, Chrisssst,' probably from a sleepless night of small children being up or from a night where martinis flowed.”

Stanley - who has with seven-year-old son Matteo and three-year-old Emilia with the 40-year-old literary agent - feels “incredibly lucky" to be alive after being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and attributes Felicity’s "undying attention" that helped him through.

He said: "I feel incredibly lucky. Felicity's undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it, and my friends and family. They check on you, call on you."

The ‘Easy A’ star - who also has 22-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and Camilla, 20, with former wife Kate Tucci, who died of breast cancer in 2009 - had endured extreme jaw pain before finding out that cancer was the cause.

Stanley said: "I had a scan, but the scan missed it. And of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you're also afraid that there is something wrong. Having gone through the death of my wife, the death of friends through cancer - you don't want to know so you sort of put it off but eventually I went to a doctor and within ten seconds ... that was that."

Following several chemotherapy sessions and 35 days of radiation to eradicate the tumour, ‘The Searching for Italy’ documentary maker was only able to eat through a tube.

He said: "All I could think about was food. I wanted to cook all the time and get into restaurants. When I got sick, all of that interest was just heightened and I realised that if I couldn't eat again and share all those wonderful food and wine with friends, I didn't really wanna live anymore.

Stanley added: "Treatment was horrible and eventually I gave up and had to eat through a feeding tube. I lost 35 lbs. I had ulcers all over my mouth. At first, I could barely swallow and lost all my beard in one day. You're so sick that your head is nowhere. Nothing seemed real. "Then suddenly, I could eat one thing and things weren't smelling really gross anymore and things started to change. I'm beginning to relax into life a little more and enjoy life a little more."