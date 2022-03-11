Cody Simpson revealed Kylie Jenner was his “very first girlfriend".

The ‘La Da Dee’ hitmaker reminisced about his star-studded relationship the future billionaire make-up mogul, now 24, when they were teenagers in 2011 and recalled the time he had dinner with Kanye West.

during an appearance on Nova FM's ‘Fitzy and Wippa’ on Friday (11.03.22)

The 25-year-old singer told DJ Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli: 'My very first girlfriend was Kylie. And so at the time [Kanye] was with Kim, you know.”

Cody said: “So I ended up going to a dinner in New York and sitting next to him. I was, you know, 15 at that time. I'm sitting next to Kanye at this dinner. You know, he's really nice.”

He reflected that the ‘Gold Digger rapper - who changed his name to ‘Ye’ - could be “quite intimidating when he's not smiling' but then 'smiles really quick” that threw Cody off.

Kanye - who was recently declared ‘legally single’ by a Los Angeles judge after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 - advised the teenager to get “grills”, a diamond insert for your teeth.

Cody said: So he's doing that and then he had those grills and he was telling me how he got his grills and that I should get grills.”

The ‘Pretty Brown Eyes’ hitmaker - who has also been linked to Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid - labelled the rapper - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with his ex - as “friendly” and relatively “normal”.

Cody said: “He was friendly as and I was quite surprised at how normal it all was but yeah, I mean, as a young kid, then it was nuts.”

In another part of the interview, the pop star hinted he broke up with Marloes Stevens, a 28-year-old model, due to his aspiration to become an Olympic swimmer.

Cody said: “It's been a little bit more mellow since coming home [to Australia]. And it's hard with training to do too, you know, to deal with that. You know, especially if you're trying to see someone that doesn't do or doesn’t understand.”