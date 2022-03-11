The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade next week.

The British royals were unable to attend for the past two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, and the 1st Battalion Irish Guards being deployed overseas the previous year.

However, it's been announced that Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will be taking part in the Irish celebrations on March 17 at Aldershot's Mons Barracks.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March. This will be the first time The Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic."

William and Catherine won't simply be spectating, as they have a number of duties to carry out on their visit.

The 40-year-old duchess will hand out sprigs of shamrock among the regiment and present the Irish Wolf Hound mascot.

William, 39, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, will salute during the march-past.

Following the parade, the couple will greet each rank of the British Army, before heading to the Junior Ranks dining hall where they will be toasted by a senior guardsman.

Despite not being able to attend amid the pandemic, the duke and duchess made a video to honour the day last year, with William joking that his wife got the "easy bit" after he said Happy St. Patrick's Day in Irish Gaelic.

Catherine then said: “We are delighted to wish all of you a very happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

William quipped: “How come you got the easy bit!”

The previous year, the couple posted a message to social media.

It read: "The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as 'the Micks', is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations.

"As the Regiment’s motto challenges, 'Quis Separabit' — 'Who Shall Separate Us?'"