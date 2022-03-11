Nick Cannon has addressed his talk show being axed after just one season, admitting that it's "show business".

The 41-year-old star said it was a "dream come true" to have his own show, but he understands the decision because he is a "businessman".

Speaking on 'The Nick Cannon Show', he said: "This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business.

"As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.

"Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms.

"This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way.

"What this has shown me over the last six months, together, you guys have really become my family.

"This is the best working crew, best I've ever dealt with. I've gotta say thank you ... we laughed together, we cried together, we prayed together. And like I always say, 'I'm here to do what I can and let God do what I can't.' "

Nick described his show as a "blessing", and insisted there are still more episodes to come.

He added: "I'm gonna still be here, I'm still gonna do this. I ain't going nowhere, but it's about broadening my audience and really tapping into my audience in a big way.

"This ain't over, we still got more shows. This is not the last show.

"I'm excited to be part of a business where I get to try so many things. It's truly been a blessing and this has been a dream come true and thank you all for allowing me to have my dreams and come into your home."

In December, Nick bravely announced on his talk show that his five-month-old son Zen - who he shared with model Alyssa Scott - had tragically died from a brain tumour.

He told his audience: "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive mid-line brain tumour - brain cancer. It's tough.

"This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa, and then I had to fly back to New York for the show.

"I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen."