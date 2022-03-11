Alicia Vikander has replaced Michelle Williams in 'Firebrand'.

The 33-year-old star is to take on the role of Katherine Parr, King Henry VIII's sixth and final wife, in the movie, which is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s historical novel 'Queen’s Gambit'.

Williams was announced in the role in July last year, but Deadline have confirmed Vikander is now in the part.

Jude Law will play Henry in the film, which will be helmed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz, his first English language movie.

Ainouz previously said: "I could not be more excited to be bringing the undiscovered story of Katherine Parr to the screen, a ferociously brilliant woman who I am inspired by deeply and has been largely invisible, or certainly under-represented in English history.

"Much is known about Henry VIII’s tyrannical reign, and those who perished and suffered at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who not only managed to survive, but also, to thrive.

"This is a reimagining of a 'period' film, a psychological horror film set in the Tudor court; a story of intrigue, agency and survival."

The film is being produced by Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae Films and written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth.

Speaking in July, Tana said: "I love all of Karim’s work to date and I’m so excited to be working with him.

"We’re going to be shooting at the beginning of next year and we’ve already assembled a great team with Hélène Louvart, Maria Djurkovic and Lisa Duncan as well as Nina Gold."