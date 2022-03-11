Peloton adds Apple Watch support to all of its exercise devices.

The high tech fitness equipment company, already lets users use an Apple Watch with its Bike+. Now it has made it even simpler for fitness junkies to closely monitor their heart rate no mater which machine they use as Apple Watch has been integrated across their Bike, Bike + and Treadmill.

According to the Peloton blog, the Peloton watch app can notify you with just one tap immediately after you begin your workout on the Bike, Bike+ and Tread.

The app will also allow you to keep track of your workouts and keep close rings around your heart rate for it can also function as a monitor. Once the records of the heart rate are collected, which will continue to be monitored throughout the duration of the class, Pelton will use the heart rate to calculate the Strive Score. This is a metric that measures how much time someone has spent at each hart rate zone to track how hard the individual has been working out.

This average score will give gym goers a clear picture of their performance across all fields including cycling, strength, HIIT and boot camp classes.

The benefit of connecting the Apple watch to Peloton for users is being able to log their workouts into the activity app.

Following the steps to set up the device couldn’t be anymore simpler.

The steps for the one-time process to get started are as follows:

1. Download the Peloton app on both your mobile device and the Apple Watch.

2. Open the Peloton app on your mobile device.

3. Tap the More tab.

4. Select Apple Watch Set Up Connect to Health app.

5. The Health app should now open. Grant permissions.

6. Head back to the Peloton app and hit Done.

7. When the Apple Watch app asks for notification permissions, tap Allow.