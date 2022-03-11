Techland has issued a free patch update for the original 'Dying Light' on PlayStation 5.

The 2015 game has been enhanced by the addition of three new video modes, with an increase in viewing distance.

Now, gamers can choose between a performance mode of 60 frames per second in full high definition, a quality mode of 30 fps in 4K resolution, or a balanced mode of 60 fps in Quad High Definition.

The same update is coming to the Xbox Series X console at a later date.

The sequel, 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human', was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X last month, with the Nintendo Switch release delayed by six months.

Developers Techland explained that they need some more time working on the game, and while they didn't give a new release date, they promised to have it with Switch gamers within the next six months.

In a statement, Techland insisted the decision was made "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide."

The sequel is 20 hours long, despite creators claiming that it would take 500 hours to complete.

The game follows an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-eastern city called Harran, and Techland previously claimed it would take players "500 hours" to finish, before making the clarification.