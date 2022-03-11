Rosanna Arquette has split from her husband.

The 'Pulp Fiction' actress' spouse, Todd Morgan, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on 24 February, listing the date of separation as 1 January, 2022.

The investment banker cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the breakdown of their eight-year marriage and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either party.

Todd's submission noted the pair have a pre-nuptial agreement, which states each of their assets are their own separate property.

Documents obtained by The Blast stated: “The community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the parties’ prenuptial agreement.

“Attorneys’ fees and costs are payable pursuant to the terms.”

Rosanna was previously married to Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980, James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987 and John Sidel - the father of her 27-year-old daughter Zoe - from 1993 to 1999.

In 2018, she addressed what she felt made her marriage to Todd different to her relationship with her three other husbands.

She said: "He's 12 years older than I am and he's just a good, solid, wonderful human being. Not a musician, not an artist, he's a businessman and we have the same values."

The 62-year-old actress has also admitted in the past she has found it a "challenge" to balance her career with a relationship.

She said: "I think, for me, it's been quite a challenge to have both.

"It's always about accepting the other person — who they are and what they do. I love to work and I love my partnership, but I really do need both. If I'm only focusing on one, then I'm not a whole person."