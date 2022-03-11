Dakota Johnson loves crashing weddings.

The 32-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - admitted she's been an uninvited guest to people's nuptials numerous times, and she's not always welcomed by an excited bride and groom.

Speaking during a virtual game of 'Never Have I Ever' with W Magazine, she said: "I feel like I've done that a lot. It's one of my number one hobbies."

Recalling one particular incident, the 'Lost Daughter' actress said: "There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair. And they were just like 'Who — What are you doing?' "

'Scary Movie' actor Simon Rex also enjoys crashing weddings.

He admitted in the segment: "Simon Rex: I looked down off the balcony and there was a wedding going on and I thought, 'That looks fun' so I went down and danced with people.

"It was good, weddings are fun, especially when you're not the groom."

Last October, Tom Hanks joined the ranks of celebrity wedding crashers when he stumbled across brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries taking photos with their loved ones after tying the knot on the beach by Santa Monica Pier in California.

The 'Toy Story' star posed for photos and talked to the group for several minutes.

Diciembre previously said of the moment their uninvited guest joined them: "We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realise. It was the cherry on top for our big day."

In 2020, Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Walt Disney World in Florida.

He shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "Just crashed a wedding at disney world (sic)"

In the video, Nas could be seen running into the small hall as his hit song 'Old Town Road' played to the great shock of everyone present, with one attendee saying: "What the f*** is happening right now?"

And in 2019, Danny DeVito and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were relaxing by their pool during a break from promoting their movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' in Cabo San Lucas when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby.

On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple.

They sneaked into the bash through the kitchens and stunned the couple and their guests as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole before congratulating the couple and posing for photos.

Dwayne shared a video and wrote on Instagram: "I've never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE.

"We were sippin' on a lil' Teremana tequila, enjoyin' the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.(sic)"