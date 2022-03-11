Christian Siriano is auctioning off a gown in the colours of the flag of Ukraine to raise relief funds.

The 36-year-old designer showed off the blue and yellow tulle-style gown on Instagram and revealed he will also match the donation made.

Alongside a snap of the dress, he wrote: "As a designer our voice is our clothes! So if a few bolts of tulle can help save someone then YES, we will be donating this gown to the highest bidder possible and matching that donation for Ukraine," he wrote alongside an image of the dress, which utilizes the two colors of Ukraine's flag.

"Prayers are with anyone suffering right now. (sic)"

The former 'Project Runway' winner added that anyone wishing to bid on the dress can do so by emailing info@christiansiriano.com.

The fashion world is uniting to support the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Bella Hadid just announced she is joining her sister Gigi Hadid in donating her earnings from Fashion Week 2022 to Ukraine relief.

The supermodel siblings have been inspired by fellow catwalk beauty Mica Arganaraz, 29, who called on her colleagues in the industry to pledge the money they make from the shows to organisations offering assistance to the people of the war-torn country.

Bella, 25, wrote on Instagram: "To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me.

"We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror.

"To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power.' (sic)"

She then confirmed she will be donating her fees.

She added: "Taking after Mica and My amazing Sis, I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land. (sic)"

Gigi, 26 - whose father, Mohamed, is an Arab Palestinian - previously confirmed she is donating all of her earnings for Fashion Week to Ukraine and Palestine.