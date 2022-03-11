Sydney Sweeney was never a "girly girl" growing up.

The 'Euphoria' star - who plays Cassie in the hit HBO teen drama - has always been "super athletic" and even got moved to a boys' soccer team, because she was "too rough".

She said: "I love being super athletic and pushing myself further than what is expected of me, and surprising people.

"I couldn't stand being treated like a girly girl, or having people being soft to me.

"[At first] I was on a girls' soccer team, and I would get red-flagged all the time. They'd be like, 'You tripped this person. You shouldered this person.' And so I was a little too rough, so my dad put me into a boys' soccer team and I did well."

While Syndey's alter ego is known for her trendsetting makeup looks, Sydney herself opts for a more natural look with a drop of tanning mouse in her day-to-day life.

The SOL by Jergens self-tan ambassador said: "I'm pretty much a minimalist when it comes to [off-duty] makeup.

"I usually just wear the [Sunless Tanning] Water Mousse from Jergens and a little bit of makeup, and that's it."

The 24-year-old beauty also revealed that 50s' and 60s' sex symbol Brigitte Bardot was the main inspiration for Cassie's eye makeup.

Syndey created moodboards for the show's makeup artist Donni Davy to work from.

Speaking to Allure, she said: "I sent her pictures and mood boards. [This season] I had a lot of Brigitte Bardot was a lot of my inspiration for Cassie. I really wanted to incorporate a lot of her eye makeup. I loved what she did with her eyes all the time and then her hair. I think that she had this beautiful just confidence with her sexuality that I want Cassie to attain."