Robbie Williams has "nowhere to live".

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker and his wife Ayda Field - with whom he has children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau - have sold off their houses, including a £6.75 million mansion in Wiltshire, South West England and a £37 million estate in Beverly Hills, California, so they are trying to "figure out" where to base their family for the foreseeable future and what to do about their kids' education.

Speaking to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, he said: "We’re actually nowhere.

"We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.

"The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem."

Robbie is rumoured to have sold his US abode to Drake but joked he couldn't confirm the reports because if it was true, he would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with "any Canadians" involved in the sale.

As well as selling his houses, the 'Angels' hitmaker is also planning to auction off three Banksy paintings he owns, 'Girl With Balloon', 'Kissing Coppers', and 'Vandalised Oils (Choppers)'.

He said of the iconic artwork: "I remember seeing 'Girl With Balloon', 'Vandalised Oils (Choppers)' and 'Kissing Coppers' for the first time.

"I believe they are some of his best paintings and I love how closely linked they are to the street pieces.

"As a collector of Banksy’s work, you become part of a broader cultural movement."