Heidi Montag has been eating raw animal organs in a bid to get pregnant.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star has made no secret of the fact she's keen to have a second child with husband Spencer Pratt - with whom she already has four-year-old son Gunnar - and has turned to the "carnivore diet" in her latest attempt to boost her fertility.

After being spotted eating raw bison heart on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday (10.03.22), Heidi explained she is interested in "anthropology", particularly "the way humans are meant to eat".

She told People magazine: "I love trying new things! I've always been very interested in various types of diets.

"When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible."

Heidi acknowledged there is "always risk eating raw, just like eating raw sushi".

But she added: "I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs."

The 35-year-old beauty noted Paul Saladino, MD, particularly sparked her interest in her new diet and claimed it has made her feel "incredible".

She said: "I thought I would give it a try.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things.

"It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

However, Heidi admitted she has had to "adjust" to the taste and texture of her food.

She said: "I have definitely adjusted to the taste. I do like the taste cooked. I mean I love Foie gras."

Last month, Heidi shared a video on Instagram in which she ate raw liver and bull's testicles.