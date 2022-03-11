Sophie, Countess of Wessex, cried when she met her 90-year-old phone friend on Thursday (10.03.22).

The 57-year-old royal - who is married to Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward - signed up for the Royal Voluntary Service Check In and Chat, which is part of the NHS Volunteer Responder service, in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as part of her duties, she made calls every two weeks to Edna Farley.

The two women grew emotional when they finally met face-to-face for the first time when Sophie joined her friend for afternoon tea at Newsham House in Liverpool on Edna's birthday.

In a video shared by the official Royal Family Twitter account, Sophie said: "How many times have we said, 'It's gonna happen, it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen'?"

Referring to the meeting taking place on Edna's birthday, Sophie added: "I thought, 'This is meant to be."

Her elderly pal replied: "It is. Who else gets anything like this for their 90th birthday?"

The women shared an embrace as they said goodbye but Sophie reminded Edna they are due to speak again next week.

Sophie was joined by her husband - who also celebrated his birthday on Thursday, turning 58 - for a day of official engagements in Liverpool.

While she had tea with Edna, the prince met with cops and young cadets when he officially opened Merseyside Police's new headquarters, and inspected an honour guard of officers with more than 20 years service. The Police Band then performed a song in honour of Edward's birthday.

The couple also officially opened the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Hall, a community space that has been transformed in memory of the late comedian.

At the hall, they were greeted by children dressed as the 'Diddy Men' and spoke with representatives from their patronages who were supporting people in the city.

They also spoke to those attempting to help people in Ukraine, including Gosia McKane, the director of Polish charity Mersyside Polonia, which has organised donations for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland, and Ukrainian clergyman Father Taras Khomych.

Edward and Sophie's packed day also included a stop at Asylum Link Merseyside, where they met with case workers and volunteers, as well as pupils learning English.