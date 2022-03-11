Samuel L. Jackson prefers to star in "popcorn movies".

The 73-year-old actor has appeared in hit films including 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Star Wars' prequels during a prolific movie career and admits he gravitates towards flicks he would have enjoyed when he was younger.

Samuel told the I newspaper: "I don't do a lot of cinematic character studies. I tend to do popcorn movies and movies that I would have gone to see when I was a kid, movies that make me happy. Because, I think, people go to the movies to be drawn into joy and excitement of life."

The 'Pulp Fiction' star will receive an honorary Oscar at the Academy Awards later this month but has never been honoured with an actual Oscar despite appearing in more than 100 movies and he has claimed that a gong should be given for the most popular picture of the year.

He recently said: "They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that's what the business is about."

Samuel also claimed that winning an Academy Award would have made little difference in the grand scheme of his acting career.

He said: "(Winning one) doesn't change your career trajectory that much. A lot of people have them and haven't done much since."

The 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' star also claimed that the process of making a film has been "demystified" by the rise of smartphones and has made it easier for actors to break into the industry as a result.

Samuel explained: "Even filmmaking (itself) has been demystified. It used to be like a big old mystery kind of thing: how do you make a film?

"Now, you don't even use film. So people make movies on their phones, kids make movies in elementary school. So you demystify the process, more people do it, and it gives greater access to the public."