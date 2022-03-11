Chantelle Houghton thinks there will "always be something" between her and ex-husband Preston.

The 38-year-old reality star divorced the Ordinary Boys frontman - who she met when she was a civilian contestant on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006 and married later that year - 15 years ago but she admitted there is still "chemistry" between them.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "Do you know what, I did a photoshoot with Preston a couple of years ago and I hadn't seen him for 10 years and there was still that chemistry between us. There was still something there, and I think there always will be."

However, Chantelle admitted it is unlikely the pair would ever rekindle their romance.

She added: "But we've grown and gone our separate ways, and sadly there will be no reconciliation and no second wedding.

"But I still love him, I've got so much love for him and I always will have."

Earlier this year, Chantelle admitted she and the Ordinary Boys frontman are in regular contact with one another.

She said: "We text every few months or something like that. We’ll always be friends.

"We’ve got such special memories together and have inside jokes no one else would get."

The former couple previously admitted the pressure of having their relationship in the spotlight had contributed to the end of their 10-month marriage and they are thankful they can talk to each other about their shared experience.

Preston said: "Going through what we went through, we have a post-traumatic stress. It's not an exaggeration to say that it was so intense all the media coverage at the time that it does feel like there are very few people who understand what the real pressures of that are."

Chantelle added: "It's nice to talk to somebody that you've known for a long time and shared something special with previously, he'd be completely honest with me."