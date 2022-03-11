Caitlyn Jenner is "happy" about new Hulu series 'The Kardashians'.

The 72-year-old former Olympian admitted being a part of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' while married to Kris Jenner was "one of the highlights" of her life and she's pleased her former spouse, their daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and the matriarch's other children are able to build on their success with their new TV deal.

Replying to a tweet from Variety sharing details of the new show, Caitlyn wrote: "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

Meanwhile, Kris recently admitted she knew very quickly her family had something "special" when their reality show first launched in 2007 and she was quick to jump on the commercial opportunities it brought.

She said: "I realised really quickly that we had something, and it was very special.

"Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did."

And Kris admitted money was one of the reasons why the family have moved from E! to Hulu.

Asked about the decision to switch TV networks, Kris told Variety: "Well, money always matters. I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore."