'Call of Duty: Warzone' is set to become available on mobile phones.

The free-to-play battle royale video game was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows in March 2020, and Activision is now bringing it to mobile platforms.

In a post on its website, Activision said: "We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to players on the go.

"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.

"From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans."

In April 2021, Activision announced that the game had surpassed 100 million active players, while it's also been generally well-received by critics since its launch in 2020.