Call of Duty: Warzone set to launch on mobile

© BANG Media International

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is set to become available on mobile phones.

The free-to-play battle royale video game was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows in March 2020, and Activision is now bringing it to mobile platforms.

In a post on its website, Activision said: "We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to players on the go.

"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.

"From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans."

In April 2021, Activision announced that the game had surpassed 100 million active players, while it's also been generally well-received by critics since its launch in 2020.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend