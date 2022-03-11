Princess Peach has been added to the LEGO Super Mario universe.

The fictional character is due to join the universe in August 2022, when it will become part of the Adventures with Peach Starter Course.

Simon Kent, the creative lead of the LEGO Group, said: "Peach is such a fan favourite that we knew we had to add her and the iconic castle to our LEGO Super Mario world.

"Over the past two years, we’ve focused on helping fans get as creative as possible with their favourite characters, which is why we’ve been gradually building out the universe with more Expansion Sets, Character Packs and Power-Up Packs."

Simon added that the latest move - which has been developed with the help of Nintendo - forms part of the ambition to "build on the social element of play".

He said: "Last year, we added a Luigi Starter Course to bring two-player action to life, and now we’re ecstatic that we can further build on the social element of play, by bringing LEGO Peach into the action too. Ready for the spotlight, LEGO Peach will play an important role in joining the famous brothers on their journey to defeat their enemies and earn as many coins as possible in the process, too."