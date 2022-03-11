'WWE 2K22' has made a WrestleMania-sized comeback two years after the franchise was left looking up at the bright lights.

It’s not unfair to say fans were left disappointed by 'WWE 2K20', with the bad reaction from players and critics alike leading to publisher 2K pausing the franchise and instead focusing on making this version the best it could.

It seems to have paid off as 'WWE 2K22' has turned a corner, and stays true to the title's 'It Hits Different' tagline.

The game feels entirely different, with new controls now centred on combos and choices of light, heavy and grapple attacks, with the reversal system getting a huge overhaul to make the matches - boosted by a redesigned game engine - a blast.

Long-time players will have to get used to a fresh way of playing, which takes more inspiration from fast-paced arcade fighting games than a more plodding simulation style.

WWE superstar and trainer Drew Gulak fronts a hilarious and useful tutorial when you load everything up, and it was a smart more on several levels.

The game itself is absolutely stunning, from and arenas to the in-ring action - this is the best-looking addition to the franchise in a long time.

There's also the stacked roster – over 160 big names from legends to current stars – to use in the exhibition Play mode.

There are also new game modes, starting with cover star Rey Mysterio as this year's 2K Showcase subject, which is a great trip down memory lane for one of wrestling’s greatest icons.

From classics against Eddie Guerrero to battling Batista, a lot of Rey’s big moments are featured here in an easy-to-play setting prompting you to hit certain scenarios to earn maximum rewards.

The transition between in-game cut scenes and archive video footage can be a bit jarring, but it’s easy to get used to and doesn’t detract from the experience.

It should be noted, some roster omissions mean this Showcase is missing a little something, with Kurt Angle’s release and absence meaning his high profile bouts with Rey don’t make the cut, but his random Raw match with Gran Metalik does.

MyRise – this year’s take on the career mode – will provide a lot of replay value for fans, with plenty of storyline arcs for your created superstar as they develop from PC trainees to WrestleMania main eventers.

Backstage conversations, results in the ring and your wrestler's style will alter your journey as you rise up the ranks with unique stories to play out.

There are also separate storylines for male and female stars, each with their own possibilities branching off, so this mode has a lot to dig into with other fun unlockables in the form of arenas. Sadly, other versions of wrestlers you meet here - Shawn Michaels in his trainer gear, for instance – can’t be unlocked to use in other modes, which is a minor gripe.

Universe Mode is back and largely unchanged for the most part, which is a positive given how well it’s worked in the past, and the chance to play the mode as one single superstar is a fun, streamlined way to enjoy the action.

MyGM makes a very welcome return, and while it's not quite got the depth from its pre-2K iterations, it's a lot of fun.

The mode lets players take charge of their own brand while competing against rival General Managers, which involves drafting superstars, developing rivalries and trying to put on the best shows.

Each brand only getting one men’s and women’s championship is a shame for fans of tag team wrestling, while the lack of triple threat (or more) bouts is also a let down but there is a lot of potential to grow this mode with future releases, and this is a fantastic starting point.

Another new feature this year is MyFaction, best described as the game’s take on FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode, with players collecting wrestlers to build up their own formidable group.

Everything you do in this offline only mode – completing in-match objectives, weekly towers and more – unlocks currency to be used on new packs with name plates, wrestlers, logos and boosts.

Microtransactions still feature, but anything that can be bought with Virtual Currency can be unlocked for free with MyFaction Points, and none of the unlockables are used to gain a competitive advantage online.

Meanwhile, 2K has also announced details for the game’s five DLC packs, which will give fans 28 new superstars and legends to play, supplementing the already stacked roster with big names past and present, from Umaga, Omos and MSK to Ronda Rousey, Stacey Keibler, The Boogeyman and even Machine Gun Kelly.

It's clear 2K and VC made the most of the break to reboot the franchise, and this feels like a comeback story to rival anything on a WWE television.

Rating (reviewed on Xbox Series S): 4/5

By Alistair McGeorge