Michael Buble is a "dramatic b****".

The 46-year-old singer admitted his wife Luisana Lopilato - who is pregnant - is much more "cool" and collected than he is and they think the way their children, Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida overreact to situations has been inherited from him.

He told the i newspaper: “My wife would tell you that my life is high drama. I would tell you that I’m easy-going, but actually I’m a ­dramatic b****.

“And now I see it in my kids – when my eight-year-old tells a story and his eyes are so big and expressive. The other day, my wife’s parents, who lived with us for the whole of the pandemic, left to go back to Argentina. My kids reacted as if they were being dragged off to a camp of death and would never be seen again.

“My wife – who is just so cool, the opposite of me, and takes everything with the greatest irony – said, ‘Michael, it is just you.’ I love the drama. I think you’ve gotta love it to perform. It’s part of what makes me creative.”

In 2016, Michael took a break from work while Noah battled liver cancer and he admitted the situation made him vow to never let his career "take over" his life again.

He said: “I will work hard, but I will never allow it to take over my life again. I’ll never shirk my responsibilities of being a dad. I just know it’ll end in tears. I would rather look back and think, ‘If I had worked harder, I could have sold more records and had bigger grosses on the tour.’

"I can accept that – but I can’t accept thinking, ‘If only I had been with my kids more.’”

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker appreciated the fact he got to spend more time with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I was in Vancouver. I got to be home, with a new baby. I got to be a full-time pappy. I was the home-school teacher.”