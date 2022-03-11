Jennifer Hudson felt starstruck by Whitney Houston.

The 40-year-old singer confessed during a virtual game of 'Never Have I Ever' with W Magazine that she struggled to contain her excitement when she came face-to-face with the late icon - who died in February 2012, aged 48 - for the first time.

Asked if she's ever been starstruck, Jennifer recalled: "It's Whitney Huston - I can't even get up! And I'm just sitting there like, 'Oh, my god! Oh, my god!'"

During the video, Jennifer - who previously cited Whitney as one of her biggest inspirations - also confessed to performing a TikTok dance alongside her 12-year-old son David.

However, the 'Dreamgirls' star initially appeared to forget her antics on the video-sharing platform.

She said: "Never have I ever done a TikTok dance ... umm, no, I have. In my kitchen, with my son."

Jennifer performed Whitney's hit song, 'I Will Always Love You', in tribute to the late star at the Grammys in 2012.

The chart-topping singer subsequently expressed her love for Whitney - who drowned to death at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills - and revealed the details of a backstage chat that they once had.

Jennifer shared: "As a girl I’d sit in my momma’s house and sing 'I Will Always Love You'. That’s why [singing in tribute] was so overwhelming.

"I’m just grateful I got to meet Whitney. She came backstage and was like, ‘I turn my torch over to you; you are the one’. I was like, ‘Oh my God! Did anybody else hear that?’"

The 'Spotlight' hitmaker insists she wouldn't have performed at the Grammys if she didn't have Whitney's "blessing".

Speaking about her tribute in 2012, Jennifer explained: "Had she not given me her blessing, I would never have stepped on that stage."