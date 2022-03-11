Meghan King has been left feeling "frustrated and helpless" by her son's medical problems.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star's three-year-old son Hart has cerebral palsy and she has opened up about the "challenges" of the little boy's condition and the impact it has on their family life.

Meghan - who also has five-year-old daughter Aspen and Hart's twin brother Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds - shared a selfie of herself in tears in her car with Hart in his seat behind her after being asked to pick him up early from school.

She wrote on Instagram: "I don't like being defined as a mother of a child with cerebral palsy. In fact, I actively work against it.

"I seldom share with you the challenges Hart faces and instead focus on how great he's doing while trying to give equal focus to my other two children and myself. But the reality is that Hart's brain injury affects all of our lives daily.

"Although CP is defined as a motor disability, its symptoms rear their heads in a plethora of other ways. Today is the second day in a row that Hart has had to leave school for poor behaviour.

"This not only renders me unable to work during that short school window but it leaves me feeling frustrated and helpless for both of us."

Meghan admitted the "unknown" is what worries her most about Hart - who was diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy in October 2020 - and his condition, but she has no idea what the best "solution" is for her family.

She wrote: "Is his environment too inconsistent? Is he not getting enough attention? How do I balance his needs with the other needs in the household? Is there such a thing as balance? Is there a solution?

"Is happiness achievable or are we bound to a lifetime of rollercoaster behaviors, merry-go-round therapies, and erratic emotions that eat into everyone's time and energy?

"The unknown is daunting. How do I keep him integrated in normal schooling when he acts violently or disruptive? How? Thank you for attending my depressing TED talk."