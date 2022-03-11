Andrew Garfield gatecrashed a party hosted by Prince before finding fame.

The 38-year-old actor attended the party as a "plus-one" and during a virtual game of 'Never Have I Ever' with W Magazine, Andrew recalled being overwhelmed by the star-studded event.

He said: "Never have I ever crashed a party or a wedding? Yeah, no, yeah. Yeah! I was a plus-one to a party that Prince gave, before I made a movie. So, I guess I did kind of crash it.

"I was the person just watching everyone going, 'There's Justin Timberlake!'"

However, Andrew's night gradually unravelled as he started to drink more and more.

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star recalled embarrassing himself in front of two of Hollywood's biggest names.

He shared: "I got too drunk and had to wait in line for the bathroom and vomit.

"Probably the worst thing about that was there were some of the most beautiful actresses in the world behind me. Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, if you need ask.

"I apologise if either of you are watching. You are ... you are goddesses and I appreciate your work so deeply. And I'm sorry for that experience."

Andrew was pleasantly surprised that Salma, 55, and Penelope, 47, were both so friendly towards him in the circumstances.

The movie star also joked that he looked like the socially awkward lead character from the 2004 comedy 'Napoleon Dynamite' at the time.

In a message directed towards the actresses, he said: "You were so sweet to me in the line. I was trying to vomit and you guys talked to me, you didn't even ... you had no reason to talk to me. I was some Napoleon Dynamite-looking dude.

"You were like, 'How are you? How's your night going?' And I was like, 'I love you both. Why, why are you talking to me?"