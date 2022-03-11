Alan Ruck thinks his characters on ‘Succession’ and ‘The Dropout’ are both overcompensating for something.

The 65-year-old actor - who plays media mogul and patriarch Logan Roy’s hapless oldest son Connor on the HBO series and Dr Jay Rosan, an accomplice to the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu show - thinks both are trying to prove they are more special.

Speaking to E! News, Alan thinks they are both “interesting in that they’re both [about] the orbits of powerful moneyed people”.

The ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star thinks that one major key distinction between the two people; no one called Jay “an idiot” while Connor - who ran a failed bid to become the President of the United States 9 - “is constantly reminded” of his deficiencies.

Alan said: "Even though Dr. Jay Rosan may have behaved foolishly, in this particular story nobody called him an idiot, whereas Connor is constantly reminded that he's just not cutting it—mostly by his siblings."

However, he doesn’t fault Jay for believing the hype about Elizabeth - who in real life is due to be sentenced later this year after being found guilty of defrauding her investors after lying about capabilities of the blood testing system she pioneered - as Alan says he was “captivated” by her.

He said that Jay is “somebody having a midlife crisis and totally captivated by this young woman and her schemes, which he really wanted to believe we're true."

Alan also lamented how both ‘Succession’ and ‘The Dropout’ - which stars Amanda Seyfried as the title role - both have “horrifyingly embarrassing” musical numbers.

While referencing the Walgreens board’s rendition of ‘What I Like About You’ to mark securing a deal to Elizabeth’s company and Jeremy’s Strong’s character Kendall Roy’s rap to honour his father, played by Brian Cox, Alan told Digital Spy: "I actually think it is something that did take place, and I think that what they have in common is they're both horrifyingly embarrassing!"