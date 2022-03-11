Lana Condor is “happy and grateful” for her fiancee Anthony De La Torre.

The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ star called the 28-year-old actor - who has been in a relationship for six years - her “ absolute best friend” after he got down on one knee in January.

The 24-year-old actress told PEOPLE:"I wake up every morning, and I see my ring and I'm just so happy and grateful for him

Lana also said: ”I’m very excited. Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world changing. I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career. He's my warrior rock. Times where I just feel like I can't do anything or I'm deeply exhausted — he's always been there."

The ‘Moonshot’ star was almost too stunned to speak during her first wedding planning session with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge' star due finding it all “surreal”.

Lana told the magazine: "I could barely talk [in the meeting] because I was like, 'Wow, this is so surreal.”

On why she could manage to knock it out of the park professionally and personally, Lana believed it was “valuing” what she has with Anthony “above all things”.

She said: “Just holding my relationship and valuing my relationship above all things because I know that he's just been such an amazing support system."

The ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star also shared what she did to maintain her “mental health”, such as moving out of Hollywood to Seattle, vows of silence and “gratitude journaling”.

She urged the importance of “being rested” to avoid having too much on your plate.

Lana said: "It'll move so fast that all of a sudden you wake up one day and be truly just so burnt out. So, I just really value being rested. I love giving to others, but I can't do that if there's nothing in my own tank.”