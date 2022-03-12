Cher has been "having personal problems".

The 'Believe' hitmaker left fans concerned on Friday (11.03.22) when she revealed the reason she had been quiet on social media for almost a week was that she's been left "overwhelmed".

The 75-year-old music legend tweeted: "Sorry I've Been MIA. Been having personal problems."

Responding to a follower who asked if she is OK, Cher replied: "We all [cry emoji], but sometimes, we [cry emoji] a different kind of tears.Tears that hurt.

"We become overwhelmed,reach a limit.Then are forced to push that limit."

Seemingly referring to the war in Ukraine, the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star wrote: “I’ve been alive since the year dot, and these years are the worst I’ve ever seen … add family to that and it’s a recipe for disaster cake.”

A little later, the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker reassured fans that she was feeling "better" and that she needed to "regroup and reboot".

She added: “I’m better today.”

“Sometimes I reach what I think is my limit, then realise, I’ve got ‘miles’ more limit in me.

“Sometimes I get on what I ‘think’ is my last nerve, then find lots more ‘last nerves’ to get on.

“Sometimes I need to regroup, reboot, give ‘me’ a time out, then say f*** this. I won’t stop."

While Cher remains cryptic about exactly what is going on in her personal life, she has been using her platform to rally support for the people of Ukraine since Russia's Vladimir Putin launched an invasion there.

She urged: "We must find more tangible ways to help Ukrainian people! What does the word ‘support’ actually mean to the world?”