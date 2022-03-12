Lily Allen is building a house with her husband David Harbour in New York.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actress relocated to The Big Apple shortly after marrying the 'Stranger Things' star in Las Vegas in September 2020 and they are now in the process of building their dream home.

Lily's main aim for the house is to have a huge kitchen, with a large table where she can cook each evening for David, 46, and her two daughters, Ethel, 10, and nine-year-old Marnie Rose - whose father is her ex-husband Sam Cooper - and make the room the "engine room of our lives".

She explained: “I put a lot of focus onto it because I don’t feel like that table featured enough in my childhood, but it’s definitely something that’s important to me. My husband and I are building a house together in New York at the moment and I’m always talking about this table that doesn’t exist yet. It’s very central to the whole running of the house.

“I don’t want it to be just a place where food is prepared, I want it to be where the kids come home from school and dump their bags on that table, where they want to be doing their homework while I’m cooking their food. I want it to feel like the engine room of our lives: where we communicate and share ideas together, emotions, talk about what’s happening with our day, unpack how we’re experiencing the world.”

Lily - whose parents, comedian-and-actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, split when she was four - also discussed the importance of routine in her life, which she fulfils by cooking a traditional British roast dinner every Sunday, consisting of meat, potatoes, vegetables and gravy among other items.

Speaking on the 'River Café Table 4’ podcast, the 'Smile' hitmaker said: "I just love a Sunday roast. I love the ritual of it. I love getting up early on a Sunday morning and peeling all of my potatoes and putting them in the fridge to dry out. I just love all of the different bits.

“I think it’s really important for my kids, and slightly manipulative as well, because I know they’ll always come back to me on the weekends because they’ll know that roast dinner is always going to be there at three o’clock on a Sunday afternoon. They’ll always come home.

"I think roast chicken is quite central to everything. The center of my world looks like a roast chicken.”