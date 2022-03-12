Benedict Cumberbatch became an “adrenalin junkie” after he was carjacked.

The ‘Power of the Dog’ actor – who has sons Christopher, six, Hal, five, and Finn, three, with wife Sophie Hunter – was involved in the terrifying ordeal in 2004 in Namibia and he admitted it drove him to want to “lead a life less ordinary” afterwards.

However, Benedict admitted he doesn’t push himself to the limits as much now because he has a family to think about.

Speaking to the UK edition of OK! magazine, he said: “I went back and went travelling on my own in Namibia.

“It made me think to lead a life less ordinary.

“At that time, I became an adrenalin junkie and hung out with South African special forces and jumped out of planes and did parachute jumps.

“But I have tempered it now. I have three little people at home who I want to stay safe for.

“But there’s still a skateboard in the back of the car – and a surfboard.”

The 45-year-old actor’s quick-thinking stalled the car jackers as he stopped them from cramming him into the boot of the vehicle.

He recalled: “We drove on a section of road that was quite sketchy and we didn’t get far when one of the tyres blew.

“We stopped and out of the bush these three guys came and drove us off-road and plundered the car. It was quite an ordeal.

“There was suggestion of a gun but I didn’t turn around to see it as, by the time we got out of the car, I was put in the boot of the car and tied with shoelaces around my hands.

“I argued with them and said, ‘I might be a problem for you. I might die in here. It’s a small space. I have a problem with being in a small space.’ Which isn’t true really. I thought, ‘I’ve got to give them a reason why this isn’t a good idea.’

“I had to plead for my life and finally all three of us were left at the side of the road.”