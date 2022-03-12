Miranda Lambert opened the Country to Country music festival at London’s The O2 arena with a hit-filled set on Friday (11.03.22) night.

The festival returned after a two-year absence - caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - with Miranda headlining and Kip Moore and Russell Dickerson also on the bill.

Miranda, 38, opened the show with ‘White Trash’ before sharing her excitement at being back on stage in London.

She said: “Hey y’all. How the hell are y’all? I missed you so dang much. I haven’t been here in like seven years. I love coming here.”

She also admitted to some nerves before playing her recent single ‘If I Was A Cowboy’ for the crowd.

Miranda said: “I was nervous about this, I haven’t done a new song on stage in over three years.”

Along with debuting new song ‘Acting Up’, Miranda - who was recently named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards - included fan-favourites such as ‘Settling Down’, ‘Bluebird’ and ‘The House That Built Me’ in her set.

She finished off her 90-minute performance with a high-energy combination of ‘Automatic’, ‘Tequila’, ‘Gunpowder and Lead’, ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ and ‘Little Red Wagon’ before rounding out the set with ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’.

Darius Rucker will headline Saturday’s (12.03.22) show at London’s C2C with Luke Combs closing out the weekend on Sunday (13.03.22).

Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro and Dublin’s 3Arena are also hosting the festival this weekend, with the headliners rotating among the venues.