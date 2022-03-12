Kourtney Kardashian wants to "protect" her "sacred" relationship with Travis Barker "as much as [she] can".

The Poosh founder - who is engaged to the Blink-182 rocker - has insisted her future husband is not against being filmed for her family's new Hulu show 'The Kardashians', but at the same time, they want to keep their life together as private as possible.

The mother-of-three - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with former partner Scott Disick - explained: "I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons.

"There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

Scott, 38, was a regular cast member on former show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', but Kourtney admitted it will only be the odd thing she films with Travis, 46, for the new programme.

The 42-year-old star added of her fiance in an interview with Variety: "He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing, but I think he's happy to, and we have had so much fun while we've been filming certain things that we're doing, so I'll just invite the producers to come along."

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Kim plans to tell all about her relationship with Pete Davidson on 'The Kardashians'.

The 41-year-old reality star - who began dating the 'Saturday Night Live' star back in 2021 following her split from rapper Kanye West - will "explain" how her new romance came to be on the reality show.

She said: "[Viewers will learn] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

The SKIMS founder also went on to explain that while Pete, 28, does not feature on 'The Kardashians', she is "not opposed" to working with her new beau at some point.

She said: "I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."

However, the star - who has kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - also claimed that in recent years she has learned how to become more "cautious" when it comes to sharing her private life.