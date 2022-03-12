'Dune' writer Jon Spaihts has hinted at a third movie.

Following the success of Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated adaptation of the cult sci-fi classic, another sequel is already on the way, as well as a spin-off TV series, and now it's been suggested it could be made into a trilogy.

The scribe told Variety: “I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on 'Dune: Part 2', but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the 'Dune' universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I’m not allowed to say very much about. But it is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction.”

Asked if a third film is possible, he replied: "I think that’s right. There are a few tantalising strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe, despite the fact that the ending of 'Dune' as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion.”

'Dune: Part 2' will see Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Zendaya (Chani) all reprising their roles, and Denis recently admitted it will be "more challenging" than the first film.

He said: "I will say it is mostly designed. The thing that helps us right now is that it's the first time I've revisited a universe. So I'm working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like.

"The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic."

'Dune' has earned 10 Oscar nominations but some fans were disgruntled by the lack of focus on the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), which Denis claims is a result of adapting Frank Herbert's novel across two films.

The director said: "When you adapt, you have to make bold choices in order for the things to come to life. In the second one, I want to have more flexibility, and it will be possible to go a little bit deeper into some of these details."

Denis continued: "It's like a chess game. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture.

"Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff."

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler are in talks to join the sequel, playing Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha, respectively.

Production is due to commence later this year, with the flick slated for release on October 20, 2023.