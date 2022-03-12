Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50 following a private cancer battle.

The reality star and younger sister of soul singer Toni Braxton – who was married to Kevin Surratt until her death - lost her year-long battle with Oesophageal cancer on Friday (11.02.2022), her husband confirmed in a statement.

He told TMZ: "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Oesophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

Toni, 54, then took to Instagram as she led the tributes to her "amazing sister" as she called for fans to respect her privacy as the family grieve.

Alongside a black-and-white family photo, Toni wrote: "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life We are family forever.

TMZ went on to claim that Traci - who is also survived by her mother, sisters and 25-year-old son Kevin Surrat Jr - was surrounded by her family when she died.

The 'Last Call' singer started her career alongside her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar as part of pop group The Braxtons and although the group was commercially unsuccessful, eldest sister Toni went on to have solo success with songs such as 'Un-Break My Heart’ and Traci became known for her appearances on 'Braxton Family Values', which followed the relationships of the famous family for almost a decade between 2011 and 2020.