Hilary Duff has said that her Vanity Fair cover shoot was 'anxiety-inducing'.

The 34-year-old actress starred on the cover of the iconic magazine back in 2003 alongside fellow teen idols Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Alexis Bledel, Raven Symone, Evan Rachel Wood and Lindsay Lohan but admitted that instead of seeing it as a "big achievement" in her career, it was "anxiety-inducing" and highly stressful. Asked if the moment was a career high, she said: "Like explain career high? Like personal high or just like a big achievement? Like I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this.' But no, this was a very high-stress, anxiety-inducing day."

However, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star went on to claim that the whole thing is now "funny" because of her friendship with Mandy Moore,.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their YouTube video 'Hilary Duff Takes a Lie Detector Test', she said: "Also, Mandy and I are great friends now. So, this is very funny."

Hilary didn't elaborate on why the day was stressful but 'American Gothic' star Evan Rachel Wood previously spoke out about the 'It's Totally Raining Teens' cover shoot, claiming that the whole experience had almost reduced her to tears.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, she said: ""I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time…cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings. Then I was given a choice on whether I…wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better.

I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure…to shut up and do what you are told. I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again.”