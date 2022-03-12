Brooke Shields had "never experienced" anything like the pain of a broken femur.

The 56-year-old actress shattered upper thighbone while using a balance board at a New York City gym back in May 2021 and - although she is now able to walk again - admitted that the pain almost caused her to pass out at times.

She said: "The femur is the biggest bone in the body and I don't think I've ever experienced anything [like that]. It's amazing the level [of pain]. I mean, you almost pass out from the pain. I'm able to walk now in this kind of environment. It's just you have to fight. You have to fight for it."

Following her recovering from the accident, the 'Endless Love' star returned to the San Diego Zoo - where she had undertaken an internship as a teenager back in 1993 - to open its 3.2-acre wildlife basecamp exhibit and spoke of how it had been the most "extrodniary experience" of her life.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It was probably the most extraordinary experience of my life. I think my relationships with animals have been clearer and more honest and less judgmental."

The former model -who has daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15 with husband Chris Henchy and was previously married to tennis player Andre Agassi - then claimed that her relationship with animals have always been "healthier" than her relationships with people.

She said: "[My relationships with animals] have always been much healthier than my relationships with humans have ever been. I learned that at a very, very early age!"