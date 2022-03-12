Katie Price is charging fans £80 to learn how to recreate her looks.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model - who recently underwent her 14th boob job - is embarking on a tour across the UK which will see her offer masterclasses with help from make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd, according to The Mirror Online.

A description of the event on her official website read: "Join Katie Price for an afternoon filled with makeup!

Katie Price will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day using her own Katie Price makeup and her favourite designer high street products too.

Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie take a photo with her and ask her questions during the masterclass."

The website also revealed that those who attend the masterclasses - which are taking place throughout Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow, Bradford and Cardiff throughout May 2022 - will receive a goody bag worth £20 on the day of the event.

The reality star - who has Harvey, 19, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14 from her marriage to ex-pop star Peter Andre as well as Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler – had initially planned to stage the tour before the pandemic and efforts to reschedule late last year are said to have been quashed when she was arrested for crashing her car in drink-driving smash.

The blonde beauty - who recently started selling racy pics on subscription service OnlyFans - received a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service for the offence and later revealed that she was "triggered” by her family and her children.

Speaking on the Sweat, Snot Tears podcast, she said: “I can deal with general stress because I live life in the fast lane. But what triggers me off is when it’s about my family, my kids or me. Unfortunately, the [car crash] events are to do with those three things.”

Tickets for the masterclasses are available from https://katiepricemerch.com/collections/tickets.