Taylor Schilling tried to change her name when she was mistaken for a boy.

The 37-year-old actress - who is known for her leading role as Piper Chapman on Netflix comedy-drama series 'Orange is the New Black' - revealed that she wanted to change her name to Tally when her unisex moniker led to her being mistaken for a boy, quipping that the confusion probably stemmed from a hairdo she was sporting at the time.

She said: "I tried to change my name in the ’90s. I got tired of being confused as a boy, which probably had something to do with my bowl cut. I didn’t even think of that till right now. That was probably because of my haircut. I was upset about my name, so I changed it to Tally. I don’t think I knew what a Tally was and I did it for one season of my soccer league."

The 'Pam and Tommy' actress joked that the name was "weird" and she even had a song that she made up for her brief new moniker.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she added: "[I would say] 'My name's Tally.' It was a weird name. I had a song and I'd be like 'Tally Ho and Ranger Joe, Tally Ho and Ranger Joe they go together.' That was it. I can't believe I just remembered that on TV!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor revealed that the bowl cut she had at the time was inspired by the hairstyle Julie Andrews wore when she starred as Maria von Trapp in the classic musical film 'The Sound of Music.'

She said: "I once - when I was in sixth grade - tried to cut my hair like Maria from 'The Sound of Music'. You know that look - it's a bowl cut essentially - when she's singing on the mountain top. But I was too old. I was like 11! All the kids were - it didn't go over well [with them]."