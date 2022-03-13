Prince Harry donned a bright orange outfit in a new video for the Invictus Games.

The flame-haired royal teamed a colourful t-shirt and trousers, with a matching hat and plastic sunglasses to show he was getting into the spirit for his trip to the Netherlands for the event - a competition for wounded service personnel he founded in 2014 - next month.

In a video shared by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry appeared on a video call learning Dutch from competitiors Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet.

In one part, he said: "One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say 'Good afternoon, you've done a great job' in Dutch?"

He is praised for his attempt at saying the phrase in Dutch, and then asked: "And what else, anything else I need to know?"

One of the others on the call replied: "Can you say stroopwafel?"

The Duke of Sussex said: "Stroopwafel. Love those. Do you think I'm ready?"

When they are reassured they think he is, Harry replied in Dutch to say: "Thank you. See you soon in The Hague."

The prince was then warned not to forget his hat, which prompted him to don the hat and sunglasses before unzipping his jacket to show off an orange T-shirt and then standing to show his matching trousers.

He then pointed and the camera and said: "Let's go. We're ready."

A caption accompanying the post acknowledged the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

It read: "As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family. We know many of them are directly involved in the conflict, and as the news first broke, the Invictus Games Foundation offered support. The team members, competitors, and management all chose to stay."