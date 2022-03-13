Princess Beatrice still hasn't moved into her new home, nine months after she bought it.

The 33-year-old royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi splashed out £3.5 million on a six-bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds last year but they are still living in a four-bedroom apartment in St. James Palace, London, because they are having extensive renovations carried out on their new abode.

According to the Mail on Sunday's Talk of the Town column, the couple - who have six-month-old daughter Sienna together, while Edoardo also has five-year-old son Wolfie from a previous relationship - are transforming an outbuilding into a luxury guesthouse and are also installing 6ft security gates, among other changes to the property.

The couple reportedly pay just £1,600 a month for their apartment, around a fifth of the market rent value.

The property cannot be commercially let because it is behind a security cordon.

It was previously explained the couple named their daughter in tribute to Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

A friend said: “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the duchess.

“And also reflected the golden rust colour of both the duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

Sienna has been given the middle name Elizabeth in honour of Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The princess shared the news of the name shortly after her baby's birth in a post which also praised her five-year-old stepson for being “the best big brother” to little Sienna.

She wrote: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”