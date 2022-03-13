Brian Cox doesn’t fear cancel culture and is happy to say what he thinks.

The 75-year-old actor used to "censor" himself but now he's older, he's more forthright in his opinions and doesn't mind if he has to "realign" people who misunderstand him.

He explained: “When I was younger I would censor myself a lot. Like oh you can’t do that, you can’t do that, you can’t say that. But when you’re 75, you know, I don’t give a f***. I’ll say what I feel, I’ll say what I think.

“And it’s not always what people think I think. They think I think one thing and I just have to realign them and say ‘no, you’ve got that wrong, actually it’s this.’ That’s the great thing about language and intention. People don’t always get it.”

The ‘Succession’ star added that he loves acting and loves to talk about his work as often as he can because he feels it gave him a sense of purpose in life.

Appearing on NPR’s ‘Bullseye’ podcast, he revealed: “I had some kind of sense of purpose, and that was the lucky thing that really kept me going, even before all the tragedy in my life, was this sense of purpose.

" And I got that from really knowing that I was going to be an actor, and knowing that that’s what I wanted to do.”

Brian “values” acting and considers it a “fine profession” because there is so much more to it than simply pretending to be someone else, despite the criticism actors often receive.

Brian said: “I’m so grateful that I was given that experience. That’s why I value my profession. I think my profession is a very fine profession. A lot of people kind of laugh at actors, and say actors are spoiled, and of course there’s elements of that, but they have a kind of quality of — they’re like seekers. … They’re trying to find out: ‘What does it mean? What’s it all about? Why are we here? What are we doing?' "